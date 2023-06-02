The share price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) rose to $23.92 per share on Thursday from $22.84. While IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 4.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 114.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.08 to $9.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.14% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2023, Goldman started tracking IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IDYA is recording an average volume of 685.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a gain of 5.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $23.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Avidity Partners Management LP’s position in IDYA has decreased by -3.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,673,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.08 million, following the sale of -151,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP made another decreased to its shares in IDYA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -300,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,600,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its IDYA holdings by 21.58% and now holds 2.68 million IDYA shares valued at $48.87 million with the added 0.47 million shares during the period. IDYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.