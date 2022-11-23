At the time of the most recent check, shares of Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) were up 15.54%, trading at $0.84 in after-hours due to the company’s involvement in a significant event.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

At what event will HYPR take part?

In a statement released today, Hyperfine (HYPR) confirmed that it will attend the forthcoming 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. On November 30, 2022, at 9:15 AM Eastern Time, Hyperfine management is expected to make a presentation. On the “Investors” page of the business website, interested parties can view a live and recorded webcast of the presentation.

HYPR just hired a new CEO:

With effect from October 24, 2022, Maria Sainz, a seasoned professional in the medical device industry, will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HYPR, according to a recent announcement from Hyperfine. The temporary president and CEO, Scott Huennekens, will continue in his role as the executive chairperson of the board.

During her time in the medical device sector, Ms. Sainz has served as President and CEO of a number of organizations, including AEGEA Medical, Cardiokinetix, and Concentric Medical, which Stryker bought in 2011. Since HYPR’s Nasdaq listing, she has contributed significantly to the board of directors, serving on the audit committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee. She has over 30 years of expertise in the medical device sector.

To carry out the company’s aim of decreasing barriers to medical imaging throughout the world, Ms. Sainz will oversee the commercial growth of HYPR’s Swoop portable MRI system in her capacity as President and CEO of Hyperfine. By extending the Swoop commercial footprint to additional places of care, the next CEO will be able to steer the company towards its next phase of growth while maintaining a controlled approach to expenditure.

How will HYPR make use of the incoming CEO’s skills?

Ms. Sainz will be in charge of directing the following stage of Hyperfine’s expansion as it increases the use of Swoop technology and expands access to MR imaging globally. With more than 90 systems now in place throughout the globe and a rising value proposition in the ICU and neurocritical care settings, Hyperfine (HYPR) has laid a solid basis for advancing commercial momentum. The new CEO’s inclusion into the HYPR team will aid the company’s growth into more hospitals and help it develop more clinical applications to enhance patient care in both established and developing healthcare systems.