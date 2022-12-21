The provider of cloud technology solutions, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASD: MCLD), has increased 9.42% to $0.93 in extended trading hours on Tuesday as a result of a recent stock rise.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

What action has MCLD taken?

Recently, mCloud Technologies (MCLD) revealed it was getting ready to conclude the first phase of a non-brokered offering of the company’s common shares that had been initially disclosed on November 1, 2022, and increased to US$18.0 million on November 10, 2022. (the “Offering”).

mCloud Technologies anticipates the first tranche’s gross proceeds to be around US$8.0 million, with the issuing of around 7,017,544 common shares at a price of US$1.14 each. Additionally, MCLD declared its intention to expand the Offering’s size from $18.0 million to $20.0 million. The Offering’s subsequent tranches should be finished by the end of December.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by MCLD to hasten the implementation of the company’s sustainability and carbon-reduction tools on Google Cloud. The finalization of the Offering is still pending receipt of all necessary approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange’s final approval. In compliance with relevant securities laws, the securities offered under the Offering would be liable to a hold period of 4 months.

New board member welcomed by MCLD

Dina Alnahdy was appointed by MCLD to the mCloud Board of Directors last month. A renowned Saudi executive, board member, and leader who is enthusiastic about development, the climate, and sustainable business, Alnahdy is in high demand. She has various leadership positions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and internationally and is well known across the world for her knowledge of and opinions on the circular economy.

In direct line with MCLD’s recently announced cooperation with Google Cloud and the Company’s continued engagement with Aramco to accomplish decarbonization targets in the Kingdom, she plays a crucial role in assisting in the realization of the national ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

How is MCLD going to leverage?

MCLD will use Dina Alnahdy’s addition to the board when it makes use of the formal license it was granted by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Investment in October 2021. Her advice will be extremely helpful as mCloud Technologies (MCLD) continues to collaborate with clients like Aramco and important Saudi Arabian policymakers to meet their decarbonization objectives. She will also offer crucial direction and assistance as MCLD distributes its sustainability solutions across the Middle East, the world, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.