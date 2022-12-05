Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology business, has increased 19.44% to $8.17 in pre-market trading hours on the latest check Monday because it would be attending a significant event this week.

Where and when will IOVA participate?

The following conferences are on the senior leadership of Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) recent presentation schedule. On December 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET, the management of Iovance Biotherapeutics will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat at the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit.

Furthermore, on January 11, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. ET, IOVA will present and take questions at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California. On its website, under the events and presentations area, IOVA will provide links to live and archived webcasts.

IOVA provided an update

In a recent update, IOVA stated that the first quarter of 2023 is the anticipated completion date for its continued rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for lifileucel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). IOVA recently received FDA input about further assay validation data and comparability data for lifileucel as part of an update to the current investigational new drug application (IND) filed during the third quarter of 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 will now see the completion of IOVA’s rolling BLA filing once it swiftly responds to these FDA objections. Lifileucel is an experimental tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) treatment for patients with advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma who progressed during or following previous anti-PD-1/L1 therapy and, where necessary, targeted BRAF/MEK inhibitor therapy. In this therapeutic environment, there are no FDA-approved treatments.

What further efforts does IOVA make?

With its continuing BLA filing, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) has made significant advancements and is almost finished. The FDA continues to support the IND application during the rolling BLA filing process and recently gave insightful input to the IND application. IOVA pledged to get FDA clearance as quickly as possible in order to provide the first customized, one-time cell treatment to patients with advanced melanoma, who have a critical unmet medical need.