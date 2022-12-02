When analysts upgrades & downgrades a stock, stock prices can swing widely. It is possible to make short-term gains by investing in such stocks, but analysts can also be wrong about stocks and cause investors to lose money.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Analysts commonly rate companies in three tiers:

Analysts recommend “Buying” or investing in stocks that they believe will outperform the market or their peers. Analysts may also use terms such as overweight and outperform when describing this rating.

A stock is rated as a “Hold” if analysts expect it to perform similarly to the market. There is no recommendation to buy or sell a stock with a Hold rating. This rating is also called Market Perform and Equal Weight.

Analysts consider the stock as “Sell” if they expect it to underperform the market. Since most analysts give positive ratings to stocks, it is rare for them to give a sell rating. The analyst may also use Underweight and Underperform when rating a stock as “Sell”.

Looking at the support for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. New Street stated its Neutral rating for the stock in a research note on December 01, 2022. HSBC Securities coverage for the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) stock in a research note released on November 04, 2022, offered a Buy rating with a price target of $6. Pivotal Research Group was of a view on November 03, 2022, that the stock is on Hold, while Citigroup gave the stock a Buy rating on October 13, 2022, issuing a price target of $12- $8. HSBC Securities on their part issued a Hold rating on August 10, 2022.

The shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) have been pegged with a rating of Buy by Redburn in its latest research note that was published on December 01, 2022. The Technology company has also assigned a $175 price target. Redburn wasn’t the only research firm that published a report on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wolfe Research advised investors in its research note published on December 01, 2022, to “a Peer Perform”. The stock earned a Hold rating from Stifel when it published its report on November 30, 2022. That day Stifel set a price target on the stock to $120. The stock was given a Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on November 23, 2022, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at $200. William Blair was of the view that CRWD is Outperforming in its latest report on November 10, 2022. Macquarie thinks that CRWD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2022, in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 220.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on December 01, 2022, where it informed investors and clients that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. CL King also rated GIII as downgraded on December 01, 2022, with its price target of $22 suggesting that GIII could surge by 45.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -44.66% to reach $11.97/share.