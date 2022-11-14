The purpose of pre-market movers is to help investors and traders predict future market trends in advance. It is possible to trade pre-market movers using an electronic trading network (ECN) or an alternative trading system (ATS). Bid-ask spreads are typically wide on these markets because of their limited liquidity and volume. The number of order types that retail brokers accept in pre-market movers is generally limited.

Here are some of the Pre-Market Movers to watch out for today.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares were rising 8.86% to trade at $1.72 in pre-market at the last check. GOEV’s stock gained 30.58% to close Friday’s session at $1.58. The stock volume remained at 36.48 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 7.92 million shares within the past 50 days. GOEV shares have fallen by -81.39% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 19.70% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -60.10%, while over the past six months, it has shed -51.83%. Further, the company has a current market of $330.80 million and its outstanding shares stood at 324.50 million.

KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES LLC bought a fresh place in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV). The institutional investor bought 146.9 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 9/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 9/30/2022, UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. bought approximately 100.0 thousand shares of Canoo Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 9/30/2022, the institutional investor, INDEPENDENT WEALTH NETWORK, INC. bought 70.0 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has advanced 18.25% at $1.62 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Monday. The stock of SEV gained 21.24% to complete the last trading session at $1.37. The price range of the company’s shares was between $1.16 and $1.60. It traded 6.69 million shares, which was above its daily average of 0.7 million shares over 100 days. SEV’s shares have gained by 4.58% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -25.14% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Wedbush rated the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) stock “Neutral”. Wedbush’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the SEV shares. According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the stock is “an Overweight,”$7. Cantor Fitzgerald published their figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Other experts at B. Riley Securities have the stock’s price target at $8 price; with their rating of the stock is “a Buy.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, May 04, 2022.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN)

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) were up 8.47% at $0.164. HGEN’s stock closed the last session at $0.15, increasing 8.00% or $0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.1417 and $0.158 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 2.39 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 4.72 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 4.36 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -97.58%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 6.93%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -91.41%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -60.54%. The stock has returned -95.94% so far this year.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extension—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) stock is found to be 8.26% volatile for the week, while 9.12% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 103.66M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is 1.73%, and its distance from the 50-day simple moving average is -11.98% while it has a distance of -89.72% from the 200-day simple moving average.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) shares have gained 8.31% at $0.6932 in Monday’s premarket session. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s stock subtracted 0.00% to finish the last trading session at $0.64. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.43 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.25 million shares. The shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. have advanced 0.00% in the last five days; however, they have lost -39.62% over the last month. The stock price has shed -68.78% over the last three months and has lost -90.13 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 0.40.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 8.09%, and 9.06% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.08, with the beta factor poised at 0.83. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is rising on the charts today, up 8.42% to trade at $0.0979 at the last check in premarket trading. On Friday, shares in Kalera Public Limited Company rise 11.48% to close the day at $0.09. The volume of shares traded was 132.66 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 6.17 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $0.0885 and $0.1275. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of -1.33. KAL’s stock has gained 20.40% of its value in the previous five sessions and -89.84% over the past month but has lost -99.10% on a year-to-date basis. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 17.44.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has a 20-day trading average at $0.2013 and the current price is -99.39% off the 52-week high compared with a 29.74% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $0.9376. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 18.06%, which increases to 22.46% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 17.44 to suggest the stock is oversold.