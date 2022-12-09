At the time of the most recent check, shares of SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASD: SBIG) were up 4.30% to $0.6675 in the open market after the SaaS-based branding solutions provider received praise on a significant occasion.

In which event did SBIG get acknowledgment?

This month, SpringBig (SBIG) revealed that it has won a prize at the 2022 Miami Inno Fire Awards presented by the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ). The annual awards event honors 25 creators, business owners, and startups that are reshaping their respective sectors and energizing the ecosystem in the area.

SpringBig has won praise for its outstanding achievements in the cannabis marketing and loyalty sectors. The Florida-based firm provides customers with a full range of e-commerce technologies to help them organize a widely dispersed cannabis technology ecosystem. The 58% increase in income for SBIG in 2021 shows how popular its goods and services are in the fiercely competitive cannabis market.

This year, SBIG developed exclusive partnerships with Kind+, the first scalable platform to support subscriptions and recurring orders for cannabis end users, and Olla, the cannabis industry’s most customizable e-commerce platform. Additionally, SBIG developed three new competitive benefits and integrated a customized app into the Shopify shop, enabling businesses to openly interact with their shifting customer bases.

The SpringBig has previously received several accolades and awards as a result of its ongoing developments at the nexus of the cannabis and e-commerce industries. On Inc. this year, SBIG was rated 69th. For the third consecutive year they have made the list of the 5,000 speediest American businesses, and they are ranked ninth on Inc’s list of the ten fastest-growing private firms in the southeast. SBIG was placed 84th by Deloitte on the list of the 500 North American businesses with the most creative growth strategies.

What helped SBIG to achieve this success?

The South Florida Business Journal’s recognition of SBIG, along with twenty other businesses, for their contributions to the community five years ago is proof that they made the right choice. At the 2022 Miami Inno Awards on December 1 at American Social in Miami, FL, SpringBig (SBIG) received official recognition.