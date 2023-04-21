As of Thursday, Carrier Global Corporation’s (NYSE:CARR) stock closed at $45.38, up from $44.98 the previous day. While Carrier Global Corporation has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARR rose by 6.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.17 to $33.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.81% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on January 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CARR. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for CARR, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for CARR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Investors in Carrier Global Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.74 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Carrier Global Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CARR is recording 4.68M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.81%, with a gain of 2.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.53, showing growth from the present price of $45.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carrier Global Corporation Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) based in the USA. When comparing Carrier Global Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CARR has increased by 3.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 93,020,286 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.26 billion, following the purchase of 3,248,738 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in CARR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,745,129 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.71 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 80,989,207.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -4,209,409 position in CARR. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -1.88 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.22%, now holding 56.61 million shares worth $2.59 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CARR holdings by 1.23% and now holds 39.73 million CARR shares valued at $1.82 billion with the added 0.48 million shares during the period. CARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.