As of Monday, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (NYSE:DBRG) stock closed at $12.20, up from $11.71 the previous day. While DigitalBridge Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG fell by -57.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.66 to $9.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.89% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Deutsche Bank started tracking DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on March 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DBRG. JP Morgan also rated DBRG shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 14, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11. Raymond James October 07, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for DBRG, as published in its report on October 07, 2021. Raymond James’s report from August 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for DBRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Investors in DigitalBridge Group Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DBRG is recording 1.75M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.06%, with a gain of 6.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.56, showing growth from the present price of $12.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBRG has increased by 6.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,046,087 shares of the stock, with a value of $288.31 million, following the purchase of 1,398,774 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $173.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,435,399.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 666,177 position in DBRG. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.93 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.56%, now holding 8.36 million shares worth $100.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its DBRG holdings by 23.49% and now holds 5.75 million DBRG shares valued at $68.99 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. DBRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.