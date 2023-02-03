A share of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) closed at $6.56 per share on Thursday, down from $7.96 day before. While OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -17.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCFT fell by -66.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.00 to $4.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.37% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) recommending Hold. HSBC Securities also Downgraded OCFT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 24, 2022. Morgan Stanley August 04, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on August 04, 2021, and set its price target from $19 to $7.50. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OCFT, as published in its report on November 05, 2020.

Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OCFT is registering an average volume of 101.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.99%, with a loss of -22.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.89, showing growth from the present price of $6.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCFT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCFT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCFT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s position in OCFT has increased by 56.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 831,122 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.41 million, following the purchase of 301,155 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OCFT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 25,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 396,405.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -4,331 position in OCFT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2297.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.09%, now holding 0.21 million shares worth $1.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Vanguard Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its OCFT holdings by 19.93% and now holds 82065.0 OCFT shares valued at $0.44 million with the added 13637.0 shares during the period. OCFT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.30% at present.