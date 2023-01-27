In Thursday’s session, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) marked $38.59 per share, up from $38.06 in the previous session. While Bentley Systems Incorporated has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BSY rose by 1.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.70 to $26.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.02% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) to Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on October 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BSY. Wolfe Research also rated BSY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2022. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on May 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Griffin Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BSY, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. Goldman’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for BSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

With BSY’s current dividend of $0.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bentley Systems Incorporated’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BSY has an average volume of 832.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.84%, with a gain of 4.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.10, showing growth from the present price of $38.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bentley Systems Incorporated Shares?

Software – Application giant Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bentley Systems Incorporated shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 64.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 174.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BSY has increased by 1.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,599,608 shares of the stock, with a value of $724.4 million, following the purchase of 348,254 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another increased to its shares in BSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 353,739 additional shares for a total stake of worth $445.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,061,158.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 247,854 position in BSY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.30%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $131.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its BSY holdings by 5.08% and now holds 2.72 million BSY shares valued at $100.48 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. BSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.90% at present.