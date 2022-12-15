Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) marked $73.30 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $71.49. While Five9 Inc. has overperformed by 2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIVN fell by -42.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $144.24 to $46.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.26% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FIVN. MoffettNathanson also rated FIVN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $124. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for FIVN, as published in its report on August 15, 2022. MKM Partners’s report from August 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $135 for FIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Five9 Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.60M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FIVN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a gain of 13.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.32, showing growth from the present price of $73.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Five9 Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FIVN has increased by 1.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,455,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $388.98 million, following the purchase of 85,448 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in FIVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 333,468 additional shares for a total stake of worth $290.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,814,277.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 110,930 position in FIVN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 81160.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.94%, now holding 2.85 million shares worth $171.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its FIVN holdings by 30.91% and now holds 2.36 million FIVN shares valued at $142.45 million with the added 0.56 million shares during the period.