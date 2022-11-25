PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) marked $46.74 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $47.36. While PBF Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBF rose by 246.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.00 to $10.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) to Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PBF. Wells Fargo also Upgraded PBF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 14, 2022. Wells Fargo April 21, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for PBF, as published in its report on April 21, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PBF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

PBF currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of PBF Energy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 85.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.62M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PBF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.55%, with a loss of -0.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.73, showing growth from the present price of $46.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc. Shares?

The USA based company PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. When comparing PBF Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1687.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PBF has increased by 8.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,268,044 shares of the stock, with a value of $719.86 million, following the purchase of 1,215,801 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PBF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.77%.

At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its PBF holdings by -8.40% and now holds 2.84 million PBF shares valued at $125.58 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. PBF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.90% at present.