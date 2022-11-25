Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) marked $48.27 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $47.30. While Match Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTCH fell by -64.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.40 to $40.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.02% in the last 200 days.

On October 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on September 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for MTCH. Loop Capital also Downgraded MTCH shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 14, 2022. Truist August 03, 2022d the rating to Hold on August 03, 2022, and set its price target from $145 to $68. BTIG Research August 03, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MTCH, as published in its report on August 03, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from May 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $115 for MTCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Match Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.91M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MTCH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -2.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.05, showing growth from the present price of $48.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Match Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is one of the biggest names in Internet Content & Information. When comparing Match Group Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 135.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.60%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTCH has increased by 0.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,486,072 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.27 billion, following the purchase of 58,752 additional shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC made another increased to its shares in MTCH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,868,749 additional shares for a total stake of worth $794.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,394,460.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 229,218 position in MTCH. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -3.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.46%, now holding 12.76 million shares worth $551.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MTCH holdings by 1.56% and now holds 11.94 million MTCH shares valued at $515.95 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. MTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.70% at present.