The share price of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) rose to $18.80 per share on Wednesday from $14.94. While Manchester United plc has overperformed by 25.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MANU rose by 19.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.47 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.58% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On March 21, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) to Buy. Gabelli & Co Initiated an Buy rating on October 17, 2016, and assigned a price target of $23.40. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MANU, as published in its report on June 03, 2015. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 27, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MANU shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Manchester United plc (MANU)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MANU’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.18 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Manchester United plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MANU is recording an average volume of 582.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.82%, with a gain of 46.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing decline from the present price of $18.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MANU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Manchester United plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MANU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MANU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ariel Investments LLC’s position in MANU has decreased by -1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,424,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $149.21 million, following the sale of -179,596 additional shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd. made another increased to its shares in MANU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 132,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $142.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,925,176.

At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its MANU holdings by 346.68% and now holds 1.72 million MANU shares valued at $22.47 million with the added 1.34 million shares during the period. MANU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.