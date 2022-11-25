As of Wednesday, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock closed at $9.59, up from $9.48 the previous day. While Alphatec Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATEC fell by -13.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.65 to $5.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.52% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ATEC. Goldman also rated ATEC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 03, 2021. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on October 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATEC, as published in its report on August 25, 2021. Cowen’s report from August 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22.50 for ATEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -575.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ATEC is recording 717.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a loss of -7.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.23, showing growth from the present price of $9.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alphatec Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ATEC has increased by 0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,294,477 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.98 million, following the purchase of 5,052 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ATEC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 49,647 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,325,932.

During the first quarter, First Light Asset Management LLC added a 49,694 position in ATEC. Deerfield Management Co. LP purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.64%, now holding 2.53 million shares worth $25.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC decreased its ATEC holdings by -16.69% and now holds 2.44 million ATEC shares valued at $24.94 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. ATEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.90% at present.