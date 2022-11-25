A share of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) closed at $34.60 per share on Wednesday, up from $34.22 day before. While Brinker International Inc. has overperformed by 1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAT fell by -10.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.03 to $21.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.38% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On August 18, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to Sector Weight. A report published by Goldman on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EAT. BofA Securities also rated EAT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2022. Evercore ISI May 05, 2022d the rating to In-line on May 05, 2022, and set its price target from $60 to $40. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EAT, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Wedbush’s report from February 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for EAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brinker International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EAT is registering an average volume of 942.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a gain of 2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.59, showing decline from the present price of $34.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brinker International Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is based in the USA. When comparing Brinker International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -344.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EAT has decreased by -2.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,341,366 shares of the stock, with a value of $211.74 million, following the sale of -177,335 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -130,923 additional shares for a total stake of worth $168.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,034,382.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -705,278 position in EAT. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchased an additional 0.9 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.20%, now holding 3.13 million shares worth $104.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, GMT Capital Corp. decreased its EAT holdings by -0.97% and now holds 2.1 million EAT shares valued at $70.07 million with the lessened 20500.0 shares during the period.