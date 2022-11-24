The share price of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) fell to $1.00 per share on Wednesday from $1.02. While Splash Beverage Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBEV fell by -49.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.60 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.52% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -268.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SBEV is recording an average volume of 207.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.32%, with a loss of -5.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Splash Beverage Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SBEV has decreased by -12.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,129,331 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.36 million, following the sale of -167,836 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC increased its SBEV holdings by 123.47% and now holds 79320.0 SBEV shares valued at $95184.0 with the added 43825.0 shares during the period. SBEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.30% at present.