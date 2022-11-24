Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) closed Wednesday at $2.99 per share, down from $3.00 a day earlier. While Innovid Corp. has underperformed by -0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTV fell by -68.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.97 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.69% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) recommending Underweight.

Analysis of Innovid Corp. (CTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Innovid Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CTV is recording an average volume of 540.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.02%, with a gain of 7.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.17, showing growth from the present price of $2.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innovid Corp. Shares?

Innovid Corp. (CTV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Advertising Agencies market. When comparing Innovid Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 102.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in CTV has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,882,520 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.96 million, following the sale of -8,231 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CTV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 435.62%.

At the end of the first quarter, Ion Asset Management decreased its CTV holdings by -9.50% and now holds 3.0 million CTV shares valued at $11.23 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. CTV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.20% at present.