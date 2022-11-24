A share of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) closed at $2.49 per share on Wednesday, down from $2.81 day before. While Phoenix New Media Limited has underperformed by -11.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FENG fell by -61.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.84 to $2.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.03% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2018, JP Morgan started tracking Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Macquarie on November 14, 2017, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FENG. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on February 23, 2016, and assigned a price target of $4.70. Macquarie November 11, 2015d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FENG, as published in its report on November 11, 2015.

Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -25.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Phoenix New Media Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FENG is registering an average volume of 15.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.72%, with a loss of -44.79% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Phoenix New Media Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FENG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FENG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 550,992 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.51 million, following the sale of -1 additional shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in FENG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -24,985 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 83,091.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -111,141 position in FENG. Simplex Trading LLC purchased an additional 29341.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 123.86%, now holding 53030.0 shares worth $0.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its FENG holdings by -17.91% and now holds 48131.0 FENG shares valued at $0.22 million with the lessened 10500.0 shares during the period. FENG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.00% at present.