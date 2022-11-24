A share of NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) closed at $13.32 per share on Wednesday, up from $13.13 day before. While NerdWallet Inc. has overperformed by 1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRDS fell by -47.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.25 to $7.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.30% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2021, William Blair started tracking NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Truist on November 29, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRDS. Oppenheimer also rated NRDS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on November 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NRDS, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. Citigroup’s report from November 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for NRDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -49.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

NerdWallet Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NRDS is registering an average volume of 343.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a gain of 4.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.86, showing growth from the present price of $13.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NerdWallet Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NRDS has increased by 43.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,011,865 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.36 million, following the purchase of 912,767 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,789,977 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,789,977.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 144,077 position in NRDS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.75%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $17.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brandywine Global Investment Mana increased its NRDS holdings by 14.21% and now holds 1.25 million NRDS shares valued at $14.69 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. NRDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.50% at present.