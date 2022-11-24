The share price of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) fell to $0.31 per share on Wednesday from $0.31. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC fell by -93.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.86 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -82.46% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for UIHC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded UIHC shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 08, 2019. Raymond James May 14, 2018d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for UIHC, as published in its report on May 14, 2018. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of UIHC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UIHC is recording an average volume of 105.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.20%, with a loss of -15.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze United Insurance Holdings Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UIHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UIHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s position in UIHC has decreased by -0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,819,975 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.74 million, following the sale of -8,315 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in UIHC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -272,232 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 849,439.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -91,200 position in UIHC. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 4295.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.68%, now holding 0.62 million shares worth $0.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its UIHC holdings by -25.31% and now holds 0.22 million UIHC shares valued at $90177.0 with the lessened 74898.0 shares during the period. UIHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.80% at present.