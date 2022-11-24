Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) marked $17.34 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $17.86. While Beam Global has underperformed by -2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEEM fell by -38.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.46 to $8.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.10% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2022, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BEEM. Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for BEEM, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from February 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $85 for BEEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Beam Global (BEEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 230.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Beam Global’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 115.99K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BEEM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.07%, with a gain of 5.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.67, showing growth from the present price of $17.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Global Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEEM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEEM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BEEM has increased by 6.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 437,260 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.49 million, following the purchase of 27,660 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BEEM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 27.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 89,517 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 412,217.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 535 position in BEEM. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 1283.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.78%, now holding 0.16 million shares worth $2.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its BEEM holdings by -4.17% and now holds 0.12 million BEEM shares valued at $1.44 million with the lessened 5000.0 shares during the period. BEEM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.10% at present.