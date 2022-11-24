Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) marked $29.44 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $30.00. While Inhibrx Inc. has underperformed by -1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INBX fell by -25.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.99 to $7.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.12% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) recommending Outperform. A report published by JMP Securities on September 21, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for INBX. Credit Suisse also rated INBX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2021. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on September 14, 2020, and assigned a price target of $30. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for INBX, as published in its report on September 14, 2020.

Analysis of Inhibrx Inc. (INBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Inhibrx Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 782.11K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INBX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.12%, with a loss of -10.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.83, showing growth from the present price of $29.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inhibrx Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Viking Global Investors LP’s position in INBX has increased by 25.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,639,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.65 million, following the purchase of 1,333,333 additional shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in INBX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 49.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,056,828 additional shares for a total stake of worth $102.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,185,831.

During the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC added a 973,268 position in INBX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 282.70%, now holding 2.04 million shares worth $65.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its INBX holdings by 6.76% and now holds 1.89 million INBX shares valued at $60.92 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. INBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.90% at present.