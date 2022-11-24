BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) closed Wednesday at $1.31 per share, up from $1.18 a day earlier. While BuzzFeed Inc. has overperformed by 11.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZFD fell by -86.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.77 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.64% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) to Market Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for BZFD. BofA Securities also rated BZFD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 04, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on January 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7.50. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BZFD, as published in its report on January 10, 2022.

Analysis of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BuzzFeed Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BZFD is recording an average volume of 112.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.38%, with a loss of -19.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZFD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BuzzFeed Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BZFD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BZFD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BZFD has increased by 64.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,650,442 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.68 million, following the purchase of 1,437,733 additional shares during the last quarter. G1 Execution Services LLC made another increased to its shares in BZFD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 35,608 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 358,388.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 122,135 position in BZFD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2522.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.79%, now holding 0.32 million shares worth $0.59 million. BZFD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.60% at present.