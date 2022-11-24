As of Wednesday, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock closed at $0.20, down from $0.22 the previous day. While Elys Game Technology Corp. has underperformed by -7.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELYS fell by -93.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.88 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -82.88% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Elys Game Technology Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ELYS is recording 113.77K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.12%, with a loss of -23.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elys Game Technology Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in ELYS has decreased by -12.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,986,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.67 million, following the sale of -272,484 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in ELYS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -28.76%.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its ELYS holdings by -27.80% and now holds 48425.0 ELYS shares valued at $16319.0 with the lessened 18648.0 shares during the period. ELYS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.40% at present.