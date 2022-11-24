A share of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) closed at $5.00 per share on Wednesday, down from $5.22 day before. While Brilliant Earth Group Inc. has underperformed by -4.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRLT fell by -68.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.96 to $3.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.92% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BRLT. JP Morgan also rated BRLT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 18, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BRLT, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Cowen’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for BRLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BRLT is registering an average volume of 154.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.71%, with a loss of -16.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.62, showing growth from the present price of $5.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brilliant Earth Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Luxury Goods market, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) is based in the USA. When comparing Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 166.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 855.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GAM International Management Ltd.’s position in BRLT has decreased by -20.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,012,100 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.11 million, following the sale of -267,433 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BRLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 41,562 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 977,835.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 6,800 position in BRLT. Columbia Management Investment Ad purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 458.62%, now holding 0.82 million shares worth $6.56 million. BRLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.20% at present.