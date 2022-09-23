In Thursday’s session, Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) marked $45.99 per share, down from $46.85 in the previous session. While Webster Financial Corporation has underperformed by -1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBS fell by -4.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.00 to $40.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.09% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) to Neutral. Piper Sandler also Upgraded WBS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $72 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2022. Raymond James January 21, 2022d the rating to Strong Buy on January 21, 2022, and set its price target from $65 to $73. Stephens April 22, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for WBS, as published in its report on April 22, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from February 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $54 for WBS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

With WBS’s current dividend of $1.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 121.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Webster Financial Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WBS has an average volume of 886.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.63%, with a loss of -3.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.89, showing growth from the present price of $45.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Webster Financial Corporation Shares?

Banks – Regional giant Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Webster Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WBS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WBS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WBS has increased by 0.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,311,741 shares of the stock, with a value of $814.52 million, following the purchase of 136,599 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WBS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -335,740 additional shares for a total stake of worth $688.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,624,748.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -762,540 position in WBS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.71%, now holding 7.01 million shares worth $329.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its WBS holdings by 6.03% and now holds 6.74 million WBS shares valued at $317.28 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. WBS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.