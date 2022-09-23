A share of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) closed at $10.78 per share on Thursday, down from $11.35 day before. While Orchid Island Capital Inc. has underperformed by -5.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORC fell by -56.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.30 to $11.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.49% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) to Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on January 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for ORC. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ORC, as published in its report on July 13, 2015. Maxim Group’s report from September 03, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for ORC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

It’s important to note that ORC shareholders are currently getting $1.92 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs.

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ORC is registering an average volume of 779.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -11.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Orchid Island Capital Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ORC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ORC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ORC has increased by 13.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,531,728 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.23 million, following the purchase of 310,123 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ORC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -244,260 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,767,465.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 105,650 position in ORC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 64059.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.60%, now holding 0.57 million shares worth $7.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its ORC holdings by 25.55% and now holds 0.31 million ORC shares valued at $4.24 million with the added 63827.0 shares during the period. ORC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.80% at present.