As of Thursday, LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) stock closed at $47.44, down from $48.33 the previous day. While LKQ Corporation has underperformed by -1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LKQ fell by -6.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.43 to $42.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.18% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) recommending Buy. A report published by Barrington Research on April 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for LKQ. Northcoast June 08, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LKQ, as published in its report on June 08, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Investors in LKQ Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LKQ Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LKQ is recording 1.44M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -2.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.44, showing growth from the present price of $47.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LKQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LKQ Corporation Shares?

The Auto Parts market is dominated by LKQ Corporation (LKQ) based in the USA. When comparing LKQ Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LKQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LKQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LKQ has decreased by -0.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,188,099 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the sale of -217,202 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in LKQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,099,881 additional shares for a total stake of worth $772.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,508,584.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -457,384 position in LKQ. ValueAct Capital Management LP sold an additional -5.0 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.48%, now holding 12.55 million shares worth $668.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, decreased its LKQ holdings by -3.57% and now holds 11.85 million LKQ shares valued at $630.92 million with the lessened -0.44 million shares during the period. LKQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.