In Thursday’s session, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) marked $11.55 per share, down from $11.86 in the previous session. While Laureate Education Inc. has underperformed by -2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAUR rose by 19.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.35 to $8.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 08, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LAUR. Barrington Research also reiterated LAUR shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2019. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on May 14, 2018, but set its price target from $18 to $20. Barclays resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for LAUR, as published in its report on November 20, 2017. Stifel’s report from November 09, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $18 for LAUR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Laureate Education Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LAUR has an average volume of 841.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a loss of -0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.83, showing growth from the present price of $11.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Laureate Education Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAUR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAUR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAUR has increased by 11.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,909,470 shares of the stock, with a value of $131.24 million, following the purchase of 1,216,165 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in LAUR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,847,761 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,052,801.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 806,345 position in LAUR. Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. sold an additional 84656.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.61%, now holding 5.16 million shares worth $56.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its LAUR holdings by 17.26% and now holds 5.05 million LAUR shares valued at $55.62 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. LAUR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.33% at present.