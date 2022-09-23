Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) closed Thursday at $11.41 per share, down from $11.72 a day earlier. While Valley National Bancorp has underperformed by -2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VLY fell by -5.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.10 to $10.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.50% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Janney started tracking Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on September 24, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VLY. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VLY, as published in its report on February 10, 2021. Citigroup’s report from June 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for VLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

The current dividend for VLY investors is set at $0.44 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Valley National Bancorp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VLY is recording an average volume of 2.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a loss of -4.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.45, showing growth from the present price of $11.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Valley National Bancorp Shares?

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Valley National Bancorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VLY has increased by 3.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 54,855,526 shares of the stock, with a value of $637.42 million, following the purchase of 1,951,176 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,503,357 additional shares for a total stake of worth $493.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,455,774.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -2,201,005 position in VLY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -1.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.74%, now holding 19.42 million shares worth $225.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its VLY holdings by 4.92% and now holds 15.86 million VLY shares valued at $184.35 million with the added 0.74 million shares during the period. VLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.60% at present.