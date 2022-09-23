The share price of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) fell to $18.57 per share on Thursday from $19.67. While Archaea Energy Inc. has underperformed by -5.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFG fell by -6.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.75 to $12.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.49% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, Barclays started tracking Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on March 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LFG. Johnson Rice also rated LFG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LFG, as published in its report on October 11, 2021.

Analysis of Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3172.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Archaea Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LFG is recording an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a loss of -7.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.86, showing growth from the present price of $18.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Archaea Energy Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LFG has increased by 10.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,728,816 shares of the stock, with a value of $132.96 million, following the purchase of 639,820 additional shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc made another decreased to its shares in LFG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -748,187 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,795,173.

During the first quarter, Kensico Capital Management Corp. added a 441,401 position in LFG. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 3.0 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 342.45%, now holding 3.87 million shares worth $76.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LFG holdings by 174.39% and now holds 3.73 million LFG shares valued at $73.64 million with the added 2.37 million shares during the period. LFG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.