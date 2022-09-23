Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) marked $84.27 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $87.64. While Crown Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCK fell by -19.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $130.42 to $85.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.19% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, UBS started tracking Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CCK. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded CCK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 10, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on October 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $129. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CCK, as published in its report on October 06, 2021. Barclays’s report from September 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $140 for CCK shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

CCK currently pays a dividend of $0.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Crown Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.27M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CCK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.16%, with a loss of -13.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.06, showing growth from the present price of $84.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crown Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCK has decreased by -1.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,410,120 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.03 billion, following the sale of -193,816 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in CCK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -279,486 additional shares for a total stake of worth $550.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,071,763.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,012,664 position in CCK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.46%, now holding 4.52 million shares worth $409.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L decreased its CCK holdings by -4.07% and now holds 3.42 million CCK shares valued at $309.52 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. CCK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.