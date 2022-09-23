Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) closed Thursday at $26.21 per share, down from $26.35 a day earlier. While Albertsons Companies Inc. has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACI fell by -13.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.99 to $25.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.40% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2022, UBS Reiterated Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) to Neutral. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on January 07, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ACI. UBS also rated ACI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2021. Citigroup October 19, 2021d the rating to Neutral on October 19, 2021, and set its price target from $30 to $32. Oppenheimer October 11, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for ACI, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for ACI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

The current dividend for ACI investors is set at $0.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Albertsons Companies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACI is recording an average volume of 3.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.25%, with a loss of -5.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.94, showing growth from the present price of $26.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albertsons Companies Inc. Shares?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Grocery Stores market. When comparing Albertsons Companies Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ACI has increased by 297.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,473,923 shares of the stock, with a value of $618.26 million, following the purchase of 16,820,059 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 592,826 additional shares for a total stake of worth $217.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,917,623.

During the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC added a 4,828,895 position in ACI. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 0.83 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.72%, now holding 6.09 million shares worth $167.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its ACI holdings by 225.26% and now holds 5.53 million ACI shares valued at $152.19 million with the added 3.83 million shares during the period. ACI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.40% at present.