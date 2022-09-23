Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) closed Thursday at $320.14 per share, down from $333.20 a day earlier. While Domino’s Pizza Inc. has underperformed by -3.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DPZ fell by -35.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $567.57 to $321.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.17% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) recommending Underperform. A report published by Argus on May 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for DPZ. Citigroup April 12, 2022d the rating to Buy on April 12, 2022, and set its price target from $480 to $487. Cowen April 05, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for DPZ, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from March 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $413 for DPZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

The current dividend for DPZ investors is set at $4.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DPZ is recording an average volume of 610.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a loss of -8.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $430.79, showing growth from the present price of $320.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DPZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Domino’s Pizza Inc. Shares?

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DPZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DPZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DPZ has decreased by -0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,730,179 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the sale of -8,120 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DPZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -51,792 additional shares for a total stake of worth $815.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,193,431.

During the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management Lt added a 2,097,333 position in DPZ. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.21%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $709.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its DPZ holdings by -0.81% and now holds 1.6 million DPZ shares valued at $593.44 million with the lessened 12996.0 shares during the period.