United Maritime Corporation (USEA)’s stock is trading at $1.68 at the moment marking a rise of 10.32% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -81.26% less than their 52-week high of $8.95, and 109.61% over their 52-week low of $0.80. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.60% below the high and +55.97% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 1.97 at the moment. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.04.

How does United Maritime Corporation (USEA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in United Maritime Corporation (USEA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.00% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.79% of its stock and 6.93% of its float.

Aug 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holding total of 813.0 shares that make 0.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1414.0.

The securities firm Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds 610.0 shares of USEA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1061.0.

An overview of United Maritime Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests United Maritime Corporation (USEA) traded 1,508,261 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5385 and price change of +0.15. With the moving average of $1.8926 and a price change of -1.53, about 4,823,326 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.