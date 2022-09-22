The share price of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) fell to $39.24 per share on Wednesday from $39.89. While Freshpet Inc. has underperformed by -1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRPT fell by -74.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $159.66 to $36.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2022, Truist Downgraded Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FRPT. Atlantic Equities also Downgraded FRPT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 20, 2022. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on April 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $135. Goldman March 30, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FRPT, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Truist’s report from October 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $175 for FRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Freshpet Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FRPT is recording an average volume of 995.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a loss of -5.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.75, showing growth from the present price of $39.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freshpet Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FRPT has increased by 10.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,158,876 shares of the stock, with a value of $181.04 million, following the purchase of 388,171 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FRPT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 596,560 additional shares for a total stake of worth $177.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,075,649.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC added a 1,322,810 position in FRPT. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.28%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $106.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its FRPT holdings by 152.02% and now holds 2.37 million FRPT shares valued at $103.29 million with the added 1.43 million shares during the period.