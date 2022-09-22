A share of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) closed at $9.03 per share on Wednesday, down from $9.30 day before. While LegalZoom.com Inc. has underperformed by -2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LZ fell by -70.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.35 to $8.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, JMP Securities Downgraded LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LZ. Citigroup also Upgraded LZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 20, 2022. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for LZ, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for LZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LZ is registering an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a loss of -10.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.17, showing growth from the present price of $9.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LegalZoom.com Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,726,223 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,340,256.

At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its LZ holdings by 6.19% and now holds 5.87 million LZ shares valued at $60.49 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. LZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.00% at present.