Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) marked $73.77 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $75.40. While Darling Ingredients Inc. has underperformed by -2.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAR rose by 1.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.59 to $55.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.57% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, Stifel started tracking Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) recommending Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on September 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for DAR. Cowen also rated DAR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 25, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on July 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $95. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DAR, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. BMO Capital Markets’s report from June 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $82 for DAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.41M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DAR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.54, showing growth from the present price of $73.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Darling Ingredients Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is one of the biggest names in Packaged Foods. When comparing Darling Ingredients Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DAR has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,156,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.23 billion, following the purchase of 42,912 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 208,794 additional shares for a total stake of worth $945.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,425,769.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -360,977 position in DAR. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -3.62 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.19%, now holding 5.62 million shares worth $427.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DAR holdings by 1.36% and now holds 4.62 million DAR shares valued at $351.19 million with the added 61858.0 shares during the period. DAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.