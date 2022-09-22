BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -21.09% from the previous close with its current price standing at $3.48. Its current price is -78.75% under its 52-week high of $16.38 and -13.86% more than its 52-week low of $4.04. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -78.11% below the high and +5.76% above the low.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 107.48 right now.

How does BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 55.15% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Toronto Dominion Bank holding total of 90.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 315.0.

The securities firm Citigroup Inc. holds 350.0 shares of BCAN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1226.0.

An overview of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) traded 1,490,802 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.57 and price change of -0.97. With the moving average of $4.70 and a price change of -1.11, about 597,157 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.