As of Wednesday, Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) stock closed at $75.61, down from $77.33 the previous day. While Eastman Chemical Company has underperformed by -2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EMN fell by -23.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $129.48 to $76.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.63% in the last 200 days.

On September 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) to Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EMN. Jefferies also Downgraded EMN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $87 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 16, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on May 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $130. Wolfe Research April 19, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for EMN, as published in its report on April 19, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $124 for EMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Investors in Eastman Chemical Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Eastman Chemical Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EMN is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a loss of -7.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $105.95, showing growth from the present price of $75.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eastman Chemical Company Shares?

The Chemicals market is dominated by Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) based in the USA. When comparing Eastman Chemical Company shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 288.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EMN has decreased by -1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,323,016 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the sale of -166,281 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in EMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 259,417 additional shares for a total stake of worth $701.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,710,580.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -150,068 position in EMN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.36%, now holding 5.64 million shares worth $513.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Putnam Investment Management LLC increased its EMN holdings by 4.17% and now holds 3.46 million EMN shares valued at $315.05 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. EMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.60% at present.