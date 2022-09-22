As of Wednesday, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE:AER) stock closed at $42.71, down from $43.68 the previous day. While AerCap Holdings N.V. has underperformed by -2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AER fell by -20.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.38 to $37.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.16% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) recommending Positive. A report published by Cowen on March 12, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AER. Stephens also Upgraded AER shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $88 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2021. BofA Securities November 24, 2020d the rating to Buy on November 24, 2020, and set its price target from $36 to $47. BofA/Merrill June 01, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AER, as published in its report on June 01, 2020. Cowen’s report from July 30, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $60 for AER shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AER is recording 858.65K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a loss of -9.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.81, showing growth from the present price of $42.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AerCap Holdings N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in AER has decreased by -13.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,505,983 shares of the stock, with a value of $683.04 million, following the sale of -2,365,220 additional shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,880,177 additional shares for a total stake of worth $398.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,042,041.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 4,811 position in AER. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 1.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.83%, now holding 6.1 million shares worth $268.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its AER holdings by 69.24% and now holds 5.0 million AER shares valued at $220.18 million with the added 2.04 million shares during the period.