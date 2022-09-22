Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) marked $16.92 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $16.78. While Definitive Healthcare Corp. has overperformed by 0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DH fell by -61.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.69 to $14.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.90% in the last 200 days.

On July 06, 2022, Needham started tracking Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) recommending Buy. Canaccord Genuity also Upgraded DH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 24, 2022. Morgan Stanley December 16, 2021d the rating to Overweight on December 16, 2021, and set its price target from $46 to $40. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DH, as published in its report on December 02, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for DH shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 537.97K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a loss of -13.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.18, showing growth from the present price of $16.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Definitive Healthcare Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Echo Street Capital Management LL’s position in DH has decreased by -25.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,101,515 shares of the stock, with a value of $82.36 million, following the sale of -1,410,667 additional shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in DH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,995 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,538,855.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 486,356 position in DH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.45 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.28%, now holding 2.59 million shares worth $52.06 million.