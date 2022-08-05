As of Thursday, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:OSW) stock closed at $8.65, down from $8.65 the previous day. While OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has underperformed by 0.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSW fell by -12.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.51 to $6.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.48% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on June 09, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OSW. Imperial Capital resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for OSW, as published in its report on January 16, 2020. Jefferies’s report from January 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for OSW shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2135.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OSW is recording 451.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.06%, with a gain of 18.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ariel Investments LLC’s position in OSW has increased by 1.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,944,734 shares of the stock, with a value of $107.15 million, following the purchase of 225,830 additional shares during the last quarter. Templeton Investment Counsel LLC made another decreased to its shares in OSW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -51,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,323,155.

During the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP added a 1,695,375 position in OSW. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 301.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.01%, now holding 4.65 million shares worth $33.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OSW holdings by -0.12% and now holds 3.35 million OSW shares valued at $23.98 million with the lessened 3887.0 shares during the period. OSW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.