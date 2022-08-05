A share of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) closed at $7.22 per share on Thursday, up from $7.21 day before. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -29.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.32 to $6.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.94% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) to Buy. A report published by Colliers Securities on March 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ETWO. Craig Hallum also rated ETWO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETWO, as published in its report on April 21, 2021. UBS’s report from March 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 141.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETWO is registering an average volume of 2.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 8.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.25, showing growth from the present price of $7.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis’s position in ETWO has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,344,485 shares of the stock, with a value of $243.86 million, following the sale of -39,435 additional shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ETWO during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $227.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,248,151.

During the first quarter, The WindAcre Partnership LLC added a 1,230,250 position in ETWO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.13%, now holding 24.37 million shares worth $189.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Elliott Investment Management LP increased its ETWO holdings by 2.99% and now holds 16.17 million ETWO shares valued at $125.77 million with the added 0.47 million shares during the period.