As of Thursday, Coty Inc.’s (NYSE:COTY) stock closed at $7.52, up from $7.48 the previous day. While Coty Inc. has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COTY fell by -6.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.12 to $5.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.87% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) recommending Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on January 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for COTY. Wells Fargo also Upgraded COTY shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Deutsche Bank October 26, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for COTY, as published in its report on October 26, 2021. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Coty Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and COTY is recording 8.61M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.89%, with a loss of -2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.77, showing growth from the present price of $7.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coty Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COTY has increased by 13.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,533,273 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.61 million, following the purchase of 4,115,863 additional shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in COTY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -12,597,666 additional shares for a total stake of worth $235.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,402,334.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 926,795 position in COTY. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 9.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 123.31%, now holding 16.86 million shares worth $135.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its COTY holdings by -20.32% and now holds 11.95 million COTY shares valued at $95.7 million with the lessened -3.05 million shares during the period. COTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.00% at present.