In Thursday’s session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) marked $9.85 per share, up from $9.75 in the previous session. While Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAS fell by -42.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.68 to $8.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.11% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) to Strong Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for IAS. Stifel also rated IAS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on July 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IAS, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for IAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IAS has an average volume of 375.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.02%, with a loss of -1.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in IAS has increased by 15,557.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,152,174 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.3 million, following the purchase of 3,132,042 additional shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LL made another decreased to its shares in IAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -199,230 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,275,159.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 126,060 position in IAS. Indaba Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.19%, now holding 1.93 million shares worth $19.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its IAS holdings by 265.14% and now holds 1.79 million IAS shares valued at $17.73 million with the added 1.3 million shares during the period. IAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.90% at present.