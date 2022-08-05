As of Thursday, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s (NYSE:UTI) stock closed at $7.16, down from $8.30 the previous day. While Universal Technical Institute Inc. has underperformed by -13.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTI rose by 2.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.45 to $6.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.38% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) recommending Buy. A report published by Argus on June 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for UTI. Barrington Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for UTI, as published in its report on July 21, 2020. Dougherty & Company’s report from April 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for UTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UTI is recording 367.51K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -9.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Universal Technical Institute Inc. Shares?

The Education & Training Services market is dominated by Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) based in the USA. When comparing Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 307.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Park West Asset Management LLC’s position in UTI has decreased by -15.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,585,195 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.43 million, following the sale of -460,768 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in UTI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 10,993 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,537,294.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -11,389 position in UTI. AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.04%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $8.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP decreased its UTI holdings by 0.00% and now holds 1.08 million UTI shares valued at $7.73 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. UTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.80% at present.