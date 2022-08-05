A share of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) closed at $11.05 per share on Thursday, up from $10.72 day before. While FREYR Battery has overperformed by 3.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREY rose by 14.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.37 to $6.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.14% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FREY. JP Morgan also rated FREY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14.70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2021.

Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FREY is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.11%, with a gain of 13.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.40, showing growth from the present price of $11.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FREYR Battery Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sylebra Capital Ltd.’s position in FREY has increased by 0.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,785,564 shares of the stock, with a value of $87.45 million, following the purchase of 79,629 additional shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in FREY during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,500,000.

During the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB subtracted a 0 position in FREY. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 4.73 million shares worth $32.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its FREY holdings by -1.33% and now holds 3.7 million FREY shares valued at $25.31 million with the lessened 50000.0 shares during the period. FREY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.00% at present.